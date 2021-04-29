Jake Galea has announced that he has decided to part ways with Sliema Wanderers.

The young goalkeeper had been with the Blues for the past three seasons where he made the no.1 jersey his and his excellent form has also earned him a place in Devis Mangia’s national team squad.

“Reaching the end of my three-year contract at Sliema Wanderers FC, I look back and appreciate the headway and breakthroughs I’ve made with the club as well as an individual athlete,” Galea said in a post on his facebook page.

