Sirens have confirmed their first signing of the new season when they signed goalkeeper Jonathan Debono, the Premier League club announced.

“Sirens Football Club are pleased to announce that Goalkeeper Jonathan Debono has agreed to join our club,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“Debono has vast experience in the Maltese Premier League joining from current champions Ħamrun Spartans.”

