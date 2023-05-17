Jonathan Debono will not be defending the goal of Balzan FC after the experienced goalkeeper announced that he is set to part ways with the club.

The veteran goalkeeper had joined Balzan FC at the start of this season and for much of the campaign, he was a regular in the Reds starting XI.

In fact, he made 18 appearances with Balzan this season and managed five clean sheets as he helped the team to secure a place in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers this summer.

“Thank you to Balzan FC for the past season,” the 37-year-old said on his social media.

