Floriana goalkeeper Georgi Kitanov spared the Greens’ blushes as he blocked Clayton Failla’s penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw against Mosta.

Mario Muscat’s side trailed to Jan Busuttil’s eye-catching early goal and were out-played for long periods in the first half at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

After the break, Mosta took the pitch with the frame of mind to equalise through Michael Okoh and went close to take the three points at the end.

Click here for full story.