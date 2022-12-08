Hibernians’ goalkeeper Ibrahim Kone proved his team’s hero after scoring the winning penalty in the shoot-out to hand the Paolites their fourth Super Cup triumph.

The Paolites’ custodian denied Floriana on their fifth penalty, when he blocked Oualid El-Hasni’s shot, before netting the decisive one past Georgi Kitanov.

Floriana will rue their missed chances with their players failing to beat an inspiring Kone throughout the 120 minutes of regular time.

Hibernians, on their part, rarely threatened Floriana but were cool enough from the spot to become the first Maltese club to win this cup on Gozitan soil.

For their coach Andrea Pisanu, this is his first local silverware since entering Maltese football.

More details here...