Manuel Bartolo has secured his release from Premier League champions Ħamrun Spartans and is set to return to his former club San Ġwann, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The veteran goalkeeper decided to leave the Spartans following the arrival of Henry Bonello from Valletta FC and is now on his way to re-join San Ġwann.

Bartolo had been on the books of Ħamrun Spartans for three years and during his time with the Reds he helped them to a fourth-place finish in 2018-19 and then skippered them to the Premier League title last season.

For Bartolo a move to San Ġwann means a return to the club that launched his career.

Bartolo boasts a lot of experience in Maltese football having played for several Premier League clubs such as Msida St Joseph, Birkirkara, Floriana, Valletta, Balzan and Mosta among others.

