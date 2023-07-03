Maya Cachia is on the brink of joining a Serie A club, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Maltese goalkeeper parted ways with Italian club Venezia, announcing her departure on her social media channels on Monday.

The 2004-born player is expected to put pen to paper on a deal with a Serie A club in the coming days, where she will be added to the first team as third choice goalkeeper while featuring for the U-19’s side in the Primavera league.

More details on SportsDesk.