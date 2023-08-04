Young Maltese Maya Cachia has completed a move to Serie A side Como Women.

Earlier this month, the Times of Malta had reported that the 2004-born Maltese player left Venezia and was on the brink of joining a top-tier side in Italian football.

Cachia joins Como Women as third-choice goalkeeper with the first team while she will be featuring with the U-19’s side in the Primavera league as well, where they should be facing Brescia, Cittadella, Genoa Women, Chievo Verona, Tavagnacco and Trento.

