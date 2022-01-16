Alhaji Kamara bundled the ball into the net following an astonishing goalkeeping blunder in injury time to give Sierra Leone a shock 2-2 draw with the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations in Douala on Sunday.

Badra Ali Sangare went to catch a ball headed back to him by a teammate in the third added minute in an attempt to prevent a corner, only for drop it into the path of Steven Caulker who squared for substitute Kamara to score.

It was a remarkable moment and one that prevented the Ivory Coast from wrapping up qualification for the last 16 there and then.

