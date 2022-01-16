Alhaji Kamara bundled the ball into the net following an astonishing goalkeeping blunder in injury time to give Sierra Leone a shock 2-2 draw with the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations in Douala on Sunday.
Badra Ali Sangare went to catch a ball headed back to him by a teammate in the third added minute in an attempt to prevent a corner, only for drop it into the path of Steven Caulker who squared for substitute Kamara to score.
It was a remarkable moment and one that prevented the Ivory Coast from wrapping up qualification for the last 16 there and then.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us