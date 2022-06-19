The first two matches of this weekend’s programme were resolved in favour of Sliema and Marsascala at the expense of inferior opponents. In the other match, Valletta dismissed Ta’Xbiex in a close encounter.

The Sliema-Marsaxlokk match, Sunday’s first match was never a contest with a gap so huge between the sides.

The disparity was so clear that 11 of the 14-man squad put their name on the scorer’s list for Sliema. In fact, all the Blues’ players bar Zach Mizzi and the goalkeepers scored against Marsaxlokk with Dino Zammit and Mark Meli both netting four goals followed by Matthew Mifsud, John Brownrigg, and Jayden Cutajar with a hat-trick each.

