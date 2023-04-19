Inter stand on the verge of making the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since last being crowed European champions 13 years ago, but all is not well with a goal-shy team ahead of the visit of Benfica.

Last week’s superb 2-0 win in Lisbon gives Inter a great chance of setting up a blockbuster all-Italian last four tie with either Napoli or local rivals Milan.

Both are teams Inter have had the better of this season, and Simone Inzaghi’s side have shone more often than not in the headline matches.

But judging by their domestic form, Inter should be nowhere near the semis, let alone have any hopes of making it through to the final in June.

Inter have lost more than a third of their Serie fixtures this season — Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Monza their 11th in 30 games — and the win at Benfica is the only victory in their last eight matches.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...