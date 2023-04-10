The Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday suspended Rudy Gobert for one game for punching a teammate, ruling him out of the team’s play-in clash with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Minnesota said in a statement Gobert would not travel to Los Angeles for Tuesday’s clash with the Lakers, where the winner will secure a postseason berth.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has suspended center Rudy Gobert for one game following yesterday’s incident,” the Timberwolves said in a statement.

