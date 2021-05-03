W­hile reflecting on how I should go about writing this article, I came across an interesting quote, which I must admit spurred me on to share some thoughts on where the concept of sexual orientation is heading in the year 2021.

Zanelle Muholi is an artist from South Africa, who, through her art of photography, has become a visual activist. Among the topics that are close to her heart are those that are related to sexual orientation.

According to Zanelle, if ‘she’ had to wait for others to validate her existence, she would only be fooling herself. I agree perfectly with what Zanelle said but one must also understand the context of the long, hard and ongoing journey of LGBTIQ people.

Keeping to the same theme, it is also a reality, and I have no doubt, that, even in our country, despite all the rights and reforms that have been enacted, there are still those who are ‘fooling’ themselves. It is certain, however, that those in this position are not doing so capriciously.

What do I mean by this? Although today we are living in a ‘progressive’ society, a society that is more tolerant to different situations, ‘it may be’ there are those who are still not yet prepared for this ‘progressive’ world. This can stem from two aspects: from those who are perhaps more on the conservative side and from those who are still ‘closeted’!

Conservatives, as the nomenclature itself dictates, are a little sceptical of change, sometimes opposing novelty and often remaining attached to traditional values. There is nothing wrong with this and their ideas must be respected. This, however, does not mean there cannot be values, different principles and novelties that allow people who have been closeted for years, if not a lifetime, to emerge.

There is no good or bad side to this argument, just different angles. This is why today there is diversity. Therefore, we should ask: is society ready for diversity? How do the so-called ‘closeted’ look at this ‘diversity’? These questions lead to even more questions. Why do those who are still ‘closeted’ remain so? What is holding them back, since we are now living in a ‘progressive’ society in terms of diversity?

People remain at the centre of everything and everyone should have the opportunity to move forward in life

Alongside this, one needs to also ask, most carefully and sensitively, if the heterosexual world is ready and is ‘comfortable’ in this reality of a new ‘progressive’ and diverse life. We cannot deny the fact that the impression given to other countries is that Malta is one of the most LGBTIQ-friendly countries. But, sometimes, I admit, I begin to doubt if this is true.

Although our country, like some other countries, as I mentioned earlier, has passed several reforms and laws which favour the LGBTIQ community, there still seems to be a ‘silent’ resistance.

This resistance is hardly visible because it is illegal to speak disparagingly about the LGBTIQ community. From time to time, however, one can still read on social media opinions which go against the values of the LGBTIQ community. One example is that a civil union is not called marriage and, on this, the doubts raised about the adoption of children by LGBTIQ people. Perhaps one would argue but the laws are in place. This is true, and God forbid this were not so, but I feel that despite the advances made, there is still a but!

The latest news from the Vatican is that Pope Francis will sign a decree saying that priests should not bless civil unions/marriages between gay couples. This is surely a step back for the Catholic Church, a Church I believe in and embrace. I am convinced, and even as pronounced by some priests, that, for God, everyone is the same and God blesses everyone, no matter what colour or sexual orientation.

It is also for this reason that I have decided to run for politics, on behalf of the Nationalist Party, so along with these issues and other just causes, I can continue to work for the LGBTIQ community as well as other minorities and others who have been marginalised.

People remain at the centre of everything but, at the same time, everyone should have the opportunity to move forward in their life.

A lot is still left to be done but we should not be discouraged. It remains of utmost importance to learn to listen to people, think about what they would have said and, eventually, when the time comes, to implement.

George Muscat, teacher and PN electoral candidate