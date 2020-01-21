In a damning assessment of Malta’s current situation, independent MP Godfrey Farrugia said recent developments reflected the country’s weak parliamentary institution where the government had absolute power to dictate everything.

Dr Farrugia levelled his harsh criticism during a debate on the budget of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

He noted that despite having flagged certain worrying trends in the last legislature in his resignation letter from Labour whip in 2017, he had regrettably failed in his mission to “stop the rot”.

Dr Farrugia said that Malta’s archaic parliamentary procedures meant that government wielded too much power.

“Parliament is a piece of modelling clay in government’s” hand, he said.

“Even the manner in which PQs are replied, whereby 10% are never answered, speaks volumes as in most cases respondents dodge the requested information,” he added.

Dr Farrugia also expressed concern on the manner in which public petitions and parliamentary committees were being treated, with little priority.

“Parliament is being managed worse than a band club, as the government dictates everything,” he said.

He pointed out that €7 million of the €11 million annual budget for parliament were allocated to pay the annual rent, meaning that in reality, the House was left with €4 million in hand.

Dr Farrugia questioned if the level of debates from the time he was elected to parliament in 2013 had gone up.

“Partisan comments reign supreme,” he said.

The independent MP said the majority of MPs placed loyalty to their political leader before anything else.

“At times I question myself if it is all worth it, as I feel this is a waste of time as more often than not the agenda [decisions] is set beforehand,” he said.

He echoed the opinion expressed during the same debate by Opposition MPs and Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef that legislators had very limited resources at hand.

Dr Farrugia said parliament should be the beacon of accountability, transparency and democracy.

“Had it been so, we would not find ourselves in this filth,” he said.

“We have corrupted the mentality of an entire generation,” he added.

Dr Farrugia said that rather than a reform, there was a need for a radical transformation of the Maltese political system, starting from party financing.

Speaking on the third party in parliament, he said that from his personal experience during this legislature, he had to face additional hurdles dictated by archaic parliamentary procedures.

According to Dr Farrugia, an MP of the third party enjoyed fewer rights than those forming part of the main Opposition party or back benchers.

