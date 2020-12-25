Archbishop Charles Scicluna reminded Catholics that God’s love was one that encouraged and respected freedom when he spoke during a Christmas Day mass on Friday.

“God creates us with the capacity to say ‘yes’ as well as ‘no’. And God forbid it was not that way, because otherwise our love would be forced on us. God wants it to be a beautiful, true and free love,” Scicluna said.

The archbishop was delivering the homily during a Christmas Day mass held at St Paul’s Cathedral in Mdina.

In an earlier mass held at midnight on Christmas Eve, the archbishop urged people to foster the kindness within them and said this year, more than any other, people should treat society’s poorest and weakest members like brothers.

He quoted from Pope Francis’ apostolic letter Patris Corde:

“Tenderness is the best way to touch the frailty within us. Pointing fingers and judging others are frequently signs of an inability to accept our own weaknesses, our own frailty,” the pope had said.

Churchgoers seated in respect of social distancing requirements at St Paul's Cathedral. Photo: Curia/Church.mt