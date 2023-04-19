Godwin Xerri has been appointed chairperson of the Malta Maritime Forum, succeeding Judge Emeritus Joseph Zammit McKeon.

In a statement, the forum said Zammit McKeon stepped down after being appointed Ombudsman.

Scerri is CEO of the Focal Logistics Group of companies and founding member and CEO of Combined Maritime Services Ltd, a specialist in maritime consultancy.

Previously, he served as managing director of Sea Malta and as a director on various boards of companies and corporations, including the Freeport, Bank of Valletta International and Tug Malta.

He lectures at the International Maritime Law Institute and the Institute of Transport and Logistics and is a fellow of the UK Chartered Institute of Shipbrokers.

Xerri was also the first Maltese to be elected chair of the Worldwide Ship Agencies Association.

Alex Montebello was appointed deputy chair. CEO at Malta Freeport Terminals, Montebello is an industry leader within his sector and enjoys a professional reputation locally and overseas, the MMF said.