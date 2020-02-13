The local singer and songwriter known as Ċikku l-Poplu is tomorrow performing a gig for those who feel that the excesses of St Valentine’s Day are not their thing.

His set list is, in fact, a satirical take on clichéd romanticism and guests are invited to sing along and vent their anti-St Valentine sentiments.

The content requires a mature audience (17 years +) and the songs will be in Maltese.

Ċikku l-Poplu will be accompanied by Maria Pia Meli.

Imħabba Fikom ‒ Serata għal min ma jħobbx is taking place tomorrow at Offbeat Music Bar, 106 Merchant’s Street, Valletta, from 8pm onwards. For more information and tickets, visit www.facebook. com/events/163547824912801/.