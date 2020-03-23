Giovanni Rana brand of Italian food products – including refrigerated pasta, sauces, and ready-made dishes – has increased salaries for its 700-strong workforce.

Founded by Giovanni Rana and under the guidance of his son Gian Luca as CEO, the company said it had introduced the increase – which totals €2 million – as a special recognition to the commitment of its employees, present in the five plants in Italy, who are guaranteeing continuity of food supplies amid the coronavirus emergency.

Apart from the increase, the company is also giving its employees a €440 ticket for babysitting. Giovanni Rana has also taken out an insurance policy for all employees, including those working from home, in the event of contagion from COVID-19.