The Central Bank of Malta recently published a new directive on home loans, the Directive on Borrower-Based Measures, which for the first time has introduced certain minimum credit standards for home loan providers in Malta. It entered into force on July 1.

HSBC Malta welcomes the introduction of this directive as we believe this will result in a level playing field in the home loan market, strengthen the resilience of the financial system and support sustainable economic growth.

The main highlights of the directive are:

1. Purchasers of residential property will be categorised as Category I or Category II, depending on whether the property being purchased will be used as primary residence and on whether the borrower has other borrowing secured by property;

2. The maximum loan-to-value ratio for Category I borrowers has been set at 90 per cent while the maximum loan-to-value ratio for Category II borrowers (second property buyers) has been set at 85 per cent, going down to 75 per cent from July 1, 2020;

3. The maximum term of loan for Category I borrowers has been set at 40 years, while that for Category II borrowers has been set at 25 years. In all cases, the maximum term of loan cannot go beyond customers’ retirement age;

4. The maximum debt-service-to-income ratio has been set at 40 per cent for all borrowers, which means that the home loan repayment taken with any other loan or credit card repayment that customer has may not exceed 40 per cent of customers’ gross income. Furthermore, to safeguard against future increases in interest rates, the repayment on any variable interest rate facility (new or existing) has to be calculated at an interest rate shock of 150 basis points (e.g. 4.5 per cent instead of three per cent);

5. Certain exemptions are in place for Category I borrowers who are buying property with a market value of €175,000 or less;

6. Lenders may exceed the loan-to-value thresholds up to a certain proportion of their lending as long as additional security is taken.

The Central Bank of Malta also made specific provisions for borrowers who have pending proceedings before the Civil Court (Family Section) which might hinder the sale of their primary residence to cater for these specific cases.

These regulations are largely in line with HSBC’s prudent lending policies, and as a responsible lender, we expect that business will continue as normal following the introduction of this directive.

In light of these changes, prospective borrowers are advised to approach their bank at an early stage in the home-buying process to understand exactly how much they may borrow, the minimum down payment they would be expected to contribute and the repayment they would eventually have to pay.

Home loans continue to be a very important part of the range of products and services banks provide to customers in Malta. At HSBC Malta we are currently investing in our people and in technology to improve the speed and professionalism of the service we provide to our home loan customers.

This promise comes on top of the other initiatives we have recently launched, including online account opening for personal and small business customers and new public website and internet banking service.

We have also recently launched a new fixed rate offer which will give new home loan customers the opportunity to benefit from a special rate and we will continue to provide a competitively priced home loan proposition for all would-be borrowers on both fees and interest rates.

We look forward to continuing to be a leading provider of home finance in Malta, to serve our community and to support the Maltese economy grow sustainably.

Further information can be obtained by calling our contact centre on 2380 2380 or by booking an appointment with a qualified home loan adviser in one of our branches.

Gregory Inglott is deputy head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, HSBC Bank Malta plc.