The National Book Council (NBC) is thrilled to present the official poster for the 2023 Malta Book Festival, which embodies the multi-sensory spirit of this year’s edition of the beloved national celebration of the written word, taking you #beyondbooks!

Taking place at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre (MFCC), Ta’ Qali from Wednesday, October 18 to Sunday, October 22, the Festival will once again serve as a key reference point for Malta’s writers, publishers, translators, illustrators and, most importantly, the wider reading public in all of its variety.

The biggest celebration of storytelling will be graced with some 50 exhibitors spread out over 8,000 square metres of space occupying exhibition areas for publishers, booksellers and NGOs, and activity areas for the numerous book presentations and discussions, while providing visitors with full accessibility and hassle-free parking.

The beloved, family-friendly event remains driven by the National Book Council’s mission to foster a thriving book industry which leaves no readers behind.

Illustrated by Moira Scicluna Zahra and designed by Sarah Cachia Falzon, the poster gives vibrant visual expression to this mission. Previously introduced through NBC’s social media platforms, the mascots include Ray il-Qarrej, an imaginative fisherman whose nose is always stuck in a book; the enigmatic writer Filip il-Kittieb, whose passion lies in the performed word; Ċiċi l-Ispettatriċi, the curious cat who purrs at the sight of a literary show; and Mia s-Semmiegħa, the music enthusiast who jams to aural stories.

Escorted through the event by this quirky set of characters, seasoned readers as well as budding bibliophiles will explore the creative capacity of literature through events that incorporate other media, ranging from exhibitions and concerts to reading sessions and poetry performances. Further in line with the National Book Council’s drive to explore the multi-faceted potential of literature while also empowering the local creative community, the characters will enjoy an additional spotlight in a beautiful animated video created by Kyle Xuereb Cunningham and commissioned following an open call, whose selection was aided along through a productive and ongoing collaboration between the NBC and the Malta Community of Illustrators.

With this spirited introduction to our mascots, the NBC invites the general public to keep following their lead towards fresh announcements as the Malta Book Festival approaches. In fact, the next item on the agenda will be the official launch of the festival programme on 12 September, announcing a jam-packed series of events catering to audiences of all ages.

For the latest updates on the Malta Book Festival, please follow the NBC website, and the NBC Facebook page and Malta Book Festival 2023 Facebook page.