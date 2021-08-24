On Tuesday, August 24, PSV Eindhoven welcome Primeira Liga team Benfica to the Philips Stadion in a clash that will determine which side will make it to the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

In the first leg of this playoff tie, the Dutch side suffered a 2-1 defeat – with Rafa Solva and Julian Weigl putting Benfica two-nil up, before Cody Gakpo pulled one back for PSV Eindhoven to keep their hopes up. That defeat ended PSV’s impressive 16-game unbeaten run – 13 wins and three draws – which included a 7-2 drubbing of Turkish team Galatasaray during a Champions League qualifier and a four-nil victory over Ajax in the Dutch Super Cup. That said, PSV Eindhoven bounced back from their disappointing game against Benfica with a 4-1 victory over SC Cambuur in the Eredivisie.

Coach Roger Schmidt will be hoping that PSV Eindhoven keep this momentum – as they will definitely need it to overturn a one-goal deficit against a solid Benfica team. For Tuesday’s game, the Dutch side do not have any players suspended – but will have to make do without the services of midfielder Richard Ledesma, who has been sidelined with a knee problem.

Benfica arrive to this clash following a two-nil victory over Gil Vincente in the Primeira Liga. And they look to be in fine form – thanks to three wins, they currently occupy second spot in the Portuguese league, with Sporting Lisbon in first place on goal difference. Jorge Jesus’ team also has a rich history in the European Cup, having won it twice in the early 1960s. The only downside is that for Tuesday’s game, they will be without the services of Darwin Nunez, Haris Seferovic, Ferro and Jan Vertonghen.

This will be the fifth encounter between PSV Eindhoven and Benfica – with the latter having the better history thanks to two wins. PSV have one win – with one draw.

Meridianbet has a PSV Eindhoven victory at 2.03 and Benfica winning at 3.36. A draw is quoted at 3.41, in which case Benfica would proceed to the next round of the UEFA Champions League. As for who will find the net first, Meridianbet’s odds see PSV Eindhoven scoring first at 1.74, and Benfica hitting the opening goal at 2.32.

