For centuries, herbs have been a stable part of cooking – mint, basil, tarragon and rosemary all add layers of texture and flavour to delicious dishes, while also packing various health benefits.

And they are as versatile as they are varied. Take mint, for instance – it adds zing to Thai or Middle Eastern food and complexity to fish dishes. Mint can also be used to brew a nice cuppa or to create a fresh Mojito, perfect for a sunset cocktail experience.

Basil Bay leaves Chives Curry Dill Lavender Mint Oregano Parsley Rosemary Salvia Thyme

Parsley is similarly versatile. The herb’s clean, refreshing flavour cuts through a heavy dish and also acts as a palate-cleanser. It also lifts a bowl of soup and is an integral part of a bouquet garni used to make stews and stock.

And what about basil? The perfect snack for a Maltese summer is a chunk of fresh bread with tomatoes, olives, capers, tuna and mint. And if that is too simple, then opt for pasta with basil pesto – the right al fresco lunch.

To celebrate herbs, Piscopo Gardens are organising their annual Herb Weekend from Friday, March 31 – a public holiday – till Sunday, April 2, from 9am till 6pm. Piscopo Gardens will be offering various special offers on their large range of fresh herbs. Moreover, a chef will be present on all three days, cooking and showcasing delicious recipes using fresh herbs. And that’s not all – there will also be a fantastic mocktail bar, DJ Mari Mars spinning live music on Saturday and Sunday, as well as entertainment and activities for the little ones. And four-legged furry friends are also welcome.

There will also be various interesting in-store offers on plants and other items during the same weekend.

For more information visit www.piscopogardens.com or call on 2158 3755.

