Whether we choose to purchase a prearranged travel package through a travel agency or organise our own holiday, we consumers have the right to expect that the holiday services we pay for are provided as described and promised.

Upon purchasing a package holiday or a linked travel arrangement, which takes place when we book one travel service from one website and are then invited through a targeted link to book a second, we must be provided with detailed information on the services booked.

If, for instance, accommodation is part of the package holiday, we should be provided with information on its location and category. If we paid for specific excursions, we should have details of what the excursions include and the relevant itinerary.

In situations where a part of the holiday is not provided as promised by the travel organiser, we have the right to request a remedy from the organiser. The Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements Regulations oblige the organiser to remedy any lack of conformity with the original package.

When problems arise, we have the responsibility to immediately notify the travel agency or its representative about the problem encountered and request a solution. If the problem cannot be sorted out within a reasonable time while we are still on holiday, then the travel agent should make suitable alternative arrangements or compensate us for the shortcomings suffered during the holiday.

If, after notifying the agency or person responsible, the problem is not resolved there and then, it is vital that we put our complaint in writing to have proof that we complained while we were still on holiday and that we gave the organiser the possibility to remedy the situation.

Furthermore, wherever possible, we should collect evidence of the problems encountered, for instance taking photographs or videos. If we incurred additional expenses due to the holiday’s shortcomings, any relevant receipts should be kept as proof.

When notifying the agency about our complaint, we should also send a copy of the holiday contract agreement as proof of any discrepancies and shortcomings.

When making a claim for financial compensation we must bear in mind that the organiser’s obligation is to provide compensation that is equivalent in value of what was originally due and what was actually provided. In other words, we cannot claim a full refund of the holiday because one of the excursions was cancelled or not as originally agreed on.

Financial compensation may also be claimed for moral damages, that is, for the inconvenience or stress we had to go through due to the shortcomings we encountered during our holiday. We are, however, not entitled to compensation if the holiday organiser proves we were somewhat responsible for the lack of conformity or the shortcoming is attributable to a third party unconnected with the provision of the travel service or is due to unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances.

If our request for compensation is rejected by the holiday organiser, then we can proceed with our claim through the Office for Consumer Affairs within the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority. Should the authority’s conciliation process not resolve our dispute with the trader, then we can opt to take our claim to the Consumer Claims Tribunal if the package organiser is locally based. If the holiday organiser operates from another EU member state, we can then lodge a complaint for assistance with the European Consumer Centre Malta.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

www.odette.vella@mccaa.org