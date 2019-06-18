Winning a lottery jackpot is something everybody dreams of at some point in their life. With the introduction of online lotteries, the possibility of it actually happening is greater than ever before. These days more and more people have started playing lottery games online, and it is truly easy to see why it’s worth buying tickets in bigger lotteries now. You should stop buying tickets offline – that is, in real life – and start reaping the rewards of online jackpots. Here are several reasons why people are now playing online instead of offline.

First up: location, location, location. While the lottery store owner may think they have the best shop around, in the best location in Malta, the reality is that heading to a shop to buy a ticket has become unnecessary, and a nuisance.

Let’s face it, offline lotteries not only inconvenience you but can also leave you frustrated. All the drivers out there can vouch for this, with infuriating traffic at most times. So why put yourself through such misery when you can just whip out your phone and buy a ticket in a matter of seconds.

Buying a lottery ticket online is simple and fast. No traffic, no queues, no problem. You can ease your way through a vast selection of lotteries on a vibrant and fun website, such as Yobetit.com.

When playing offline you cannot get your hands on discounts and deals, whereas online you can opt to subscribe to receive monthly, or yearly discounts, which you don’t get offline. It’s quite a catch – playing online means you spend less to win more. A lot more, millions, and millions more. You would never dream of seeing so many zeros at an offline shop. When playing online you can win such large jackpots for as little as €0.99.

Let’s also take a moment to address all those with environmental awareness on their agenda. Take into consideration that piece of paper, or papers if you’re feeling lucky - that you are given when you buy lottery tickets at a shop. Such usage of paper can be avoided when playing online, as everything is digital. Say hello to the 21st century. Let’s take care of the planet and also, keep in mind how easy it is to lose your ticket. Avoid that risk by playing online.

Another benefit of playing online is that your identity will be established before you play due to the user profile system, i.e your registered account. You don’t have to worry about someone else claiming your ticket and attempting to steal your jackpot because when you play online your numbers are saved in your account.

When it comes time to see whether your numbers match up with those drawn you will easily be able to go to the website and check the numbers in a matter of seconds. If you’ve won a prize, and the possibility is quite great seeing that each jackpot has different prize tiers, it is all done through your account. It’s as efficient as it gets.

Yobetit.com is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) under the following licence: MGA/B2C/227/2012 issued on August 1, 2018. 18+ only. Gambling can be addictive. Play responsibly. For more information visit www.gamblersanonymous.org/