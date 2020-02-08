A decision to charge people who want to use the elevator that links the Upper Barrakka Garden to Lascaris Wharf is angering nearby businesses.

From Monday, anyone using the lift to descend to the Grand Harbour level will be charged a return price of €1.

Up until now, passengers only had to pay if they entered the elevator from the bottom, not the top.

The elevator is run by Barrakka Company Ltd, which was granted a 10-year contract from the Transport Ministry in 2016.

Back then, the company said that it would not be altering how it charges customers.

“We feel it is time to charge to use the lift in both directions to cover our expenses,” a spokeswoman for the privately-owned company said.

“It costs us the same amount of money to run the elevator going up as it does when it comes down. We are simply following the terms of the contract which were agreed with Transport Malta four years ago, which included a price change as an option.”

Transport Malta is supporting the move.

“The minor change will come into effect so as to not discriminate between those who used the lift to go down and those who use it to go up,” said Stanley Agius, media and communications manager.

“Before, those who used it to go down did not pay but still contributed to the wear and tear of the equipment, without ever contributing to its maintenance.”

Transport Malta says 345,047 paying customers used the service last year, while 2,906 children and 5,642 elderly people used it for free. In total, 160,000 used the elevator at no extra cost, as part of their ferry ticket.

The 58-metre Barrakka Lift opened in December 2012 and was completed for around €2 million. It has been a vital link in attracting the thousands of tourists who visit the Upper Barrakka Gardens, to make the short trip down to Grand Harbour.

But businesses – especially at nearby Valletta Waterfront – say they are worried about the implication of Monday’s change.

“We are supposed to be facilitating people to come down to the Valletta Waterfront, not putting them off,” said Marcello Anastasi, manager at Crave Eats & Beats.

“It’s not just about making money from the restaurants, it’s also a historic and public area. People are already put off by the price of parking, so adding another cost to make the journey to get to us will definitely be a deterrent. If there is a way I can object to the change in pricing from happening, I will.”

The manager at neighbouring Bistro 516 also expressed his concern over those at the waterfront receiving fewer customers.

“Of course, it will be a problem. There are more hotels and restaurants at the centre of Valletta who already get most of the business, so why would someone pay to make the trip down to us?”

The owner of Browns restaurant added: “Yes we are worried, and I can understand why people are upset. I will definitely object to this change if that is an option.”

However, not everyone feels the same.

Joe Sant Fournier, spokesman for Valletta Ferry Services, said: “I am sure the lift operators have running costs and bills to cover. I don’t believe the change will stop people from visiting Cottonera, as the ferry service is just one means of transport between Valletta and the Three Cities.”

Mr Sant Fournier also confirmed that Marsamxetto Ferry Service, which operates an hourly boat service across Grand Harbour, will not be increasing the price of their ticket, which currently includes the use of the lift.

Anna Maria Cardona Schranz, marketing manager for the Valletta Cruise Port Plc, said her organisation does not feel the change will have any negative impact on business at the waterfront.