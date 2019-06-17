An exhibition at the National Museum of Archaeology is giving visitors the opportunity to ‘explore’ a prehistoric site that is otherwise not accessible to the public.

This is because the remains of Ta’ Ġawhar Tower are found on a stretch of private land between Safi and Ħal Far.

A piece of carbonised bread roll burned in the fire that destroyed Ta’ Ġawhar Tower.

The Roman structure, about six metres high, was destroyed by a major fire in circa the 3rd century AD, which caused the roof and possibly part of the walls to collapse. However, it is the best preserved among similar towers found in Malta − Tal-Wilġa, Tat-Torrijiet, Tal-Bakkari, also in the Safi-Żurrieq-Mqabba area, and Ta’ Ċieda, at the top of Kappara Hill.

It is not clearly known what the function of these towers was or who used the towers.

Some scholars say they were originally built to defend a hamlet or village, with some even identifying these as part of Malta’s defence during the Second Punic War (218 to 201BC), while others have suggested they were lookout posts to protect the surrounding fertile land.

Although Ta’ Ġawhar was first mentioned by Giovanni Francesco Abela in 1647, the site was only investigated in 1960 by British archaeologist David Trump, who also excavated Skorba Temples and Xagħra Stone Circle as well as other prehistoric sites in Malta.

Among the items dug up were two bronze buckets and a gold wire earring, which are now on display at the exhibition Ta’ Ġawhar Tower – Gold, Bread and Fire.

Section drawings by British archaeologist David Trump, who excavated the Ta’ Ġawhar site in 1960.

In an interview with Times of Malta, Dr Trump had mentioned these artefacts while describing how events might have unfolded on the day the fire damaged the tower:

“In one of the two doorways leading out of a room there were two little bronze buckets, one inside the other, lying on their side and partly crushed. My story is this: the lady of the house was inside when the fire alarm was raised. She dashed out, grabbing her jewel box, tripped on the buckets, dropped the box, hastily scooped up what she could back into the box and then made a dash for the door and the open air... missing one earring.”

Two bronze buckets found on site.

The most important discovery of them all, however, was an ancient bread roll, which Dr Trump had said was the only bread roll from the Roman period found in Malta.

Sharon Sultana, senior curator at the archaeology museum, in fact considers the carbonised roll to be a highlight of the exhibition.

“It is very difficult to find organic material in excavations,” she said.

Other items on display include a selection of pottery sherds dating from prehistoric to the mediaeval period, Dr Trump’s notebook with sketches, section drawings and also Gian Francesco Abela’s 1647 Della Descrittione di Malta, showing the entry where he mentions the Ta’ Ġawhar tower.

Old photos of the 1960s excavations are integrated into the interpretation panels.

The exhibition also shows how modern scientific techniques are leading to new discoveries about the Roman tower. For example, X-ray fluorescence (XRF) was used to identify the characteristics of a double-bladed iron axe and computed tomography (CT) was used to try to certify whether the bread specimen was porous throughout.

Ms Sultana revealed that several other analyses are currently being conducted on the bread, including carbon dating, which is being executed to estimate its age.

Once the results of all scientific analyses are carried out, one will be able to get a sneak preview of the bread at the Domus Romana in Rabat.

Ta’ Ġawhar Tower ‒­ Gold Bread and Fire runs at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta until September 28. The museum is open daily from 9am to 5pm (last admission is at 4.30pm). Entry to the exhibition is free.

A double-bladed iron axe which still contains the carbonised remains of its wooden handle in the socket.