Carmelo Pace and Sasha Cini added more medals to Special Olympics Malta at the 2023 World Games that are currently being held in Berlin, Germany.

So far Special Olympics Malta has won four gold medals, a silver and a bronze.

Pace claimed his first gold medal of the Games when he placed first in the 5km road race.

The Maltese cyclist crossed the finish line first in 6:05.33 to finish ahead of Kenyan rider David Ngugi, who clocked 6:08.56.

On the other hand, Sasha Cini placed third in the women’s race when she completed the distance in a time of 6:43.62.

