The second day of the Games of the Small States of Europe proved to be a memorable one for local athletics as Malta racked up 11 medals at the Matthew Micallef St John Stadium at Marsa.

Six of those medals were gold as Malta set a record of top-placings in athletics at a GSSE, with the previous all-time number of victories being four.

Malta’s strong showing in the track and field event made it a day to remember for the whole contingent as Team Malta finished in an unprecedented second place in the overall’s standings with 24 medals – nine gold, four silver, and 11 bronze.

