Malta was enjoying another gold rush at the Games of the Small States of Europe on Thursday with five Maltese athletes standing on the top step of the podium by mid-afternoon.

A gold medal was won in the morning thanks to sharpshooter Matthew Grech in the men’s double trap competition and three came within five minutes of each other in the afternoon as swimmer Georgia Bohl won the 100m breaststroke, Kyle Spiteri triumphed in the 50 metres freestyle and Janet Richard placed first in the 400m athletics.

Kyle Spiteri and Georgia Bohl won gold in the swimming events for Malta.

Later in the afternoon, runner Gina McNamara became the first Maltese to win a second gold medal, coming first in the 1,500 metres after having triumphed in the 800 metres on Tuesday.

Gina McNamara is the first Maltese to win a second gold medal in the current games. She is seen above in her first victory, on Tuesday.

Malta won nine gold medals on Tuesday and four on Wednesday. The gold tally now stands at 17 medals so far, well above its best-ever games performance in 2003 when it won 11 gold medals.

Aiming for gold - Sharpshooter Matthew Grech in action.

Photos by Jonathan Borg and Matthew Mirabelli.

