The Goldberg Ensemble, conducted by music director Michael Laus, will be performing a concert dedicated to Christmas music from different countries and periods, including Russian, African, South American, traditional Maltese and medieval English carols, at the Mdina Cathedral Museum on Wednesday.

The choir will be accompanied by a string quartet composed of members of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

A Nativity Celebration: Christmas Music From Around the World will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets may be booked on ShowsHappening.com.

Patrons will be required to present their vaccination certificates and will be subject to temperature checks at the entrance. Children under 12 years of age will be admitted for free.

There will also be a short talk on the works of art in the museum, and patrons will have the opportunity to visit the museum halls after the concert.