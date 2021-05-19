Park rangers have had to turn into unofficial bouncers at one of the country’s most popular beaches as throngs of people gather to spend their evenings drinking, socialising... and littering.

“The sad reality is that Golden Bay has become the new Paceville,” Majjistral Park Ranger and environmental activist Cami Appelgren observed.

Over the past weekends, the Majjistral Park Rangers have collected dozens of garbage bags besides having to assist people in need of first aid after the break-out of drunk fights.

Since bars closed back in October and the weather warmed up, Golden Bay is filled with people bringing with them take-away food and drinks, which leads to an increase in littering.

While the beaches have always been a popular place for locals and tourists to enjoy the long summer evenings, Appelgren said Golden Bay has seen a change in the ‘groups’ which now frequent it.

Police officers at Golden Bay: the beach has become a hotbed of activity in recent months. Photo: MPC Media

“Before, the beach would see an increase of people during peak summer months but it was nothing like the situation is now,” she said.

“Groups now have full scale parties, and what we are seeing is usually what one finds on the streets of Paceville... a beach full of garbage and litter.”

She said the car park officer and kiosk owners were also astonished by the number of people gathering at the beach.

Cami Appelgren (right) and Gilbert Vancell patrol and safeguard over six kilometres of coastal line. Photo: Jonathan Borg

“On a Friday night recently, which was the eve of a public holiday, we saw hundreds of people, many of whom stayed at the beach well past midnight.”

We stopped several people from trying to use the protected sand dunes as a toilet

Times of Malta joined Appelgren, who forms part of a team of four Majjistral Park Rangers, for the day. Apart from maintaining and patrolling the area, which covers up to six kilometres of coastline extending from Golden Bay to Anchor Bay, they now also spend most evenings patrolling the beach.

The rangers spend hours clearing up the beach and also make sure that visitors do not start open fires or charcoal barbecues, which are banned.

“Recently, we stopped two people from starting a charcoal barbecue and stopped several people from trying to use the protected sand dunes as a toilet,” Appelgren said.

She recalled a particular case when a fight broke out and she had to perform first aid on one individual who got hurt.

“The police were called on site and I had to perform first aid on this young man. It can be quite worrying when a situation like that breaks out,” she noted.

Police also help control the situation and ensure that groups are no bigger than four people. Another incident saw the rangers alert police about a woman who was being harassed by four men on the beach.

“She claimed she was okay when the police approached, and the four men left shortly afterwards,” Appelgren said.

Cans of beer, plastic bottles and take-away containers left behind by beach-goers. Photo: Cami Appelgren

One of the most crucial roles of the park rangers is to show visitors the importance of protecting natural sites such as the beach and the nature park.

Earlier during the pandemic, the beach and sand dunes benefited greatly from the lack of human interference on the site.

“It’s important that people understand why they should not start open fires, litter or tread on the sand dunes,” Appelgren said.

“We want to have open discussions with visitors so they can take a leading role to protect such beautiful and natural sites and that they can be comfortable to approach us when they see others littering or breaking the law.

“At the end of the day, Golden Bay and Majjistral Park are not ‘ours’ but belong to the people, and people should be at the frontline to protect these places.”