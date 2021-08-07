Britain’s Galal Yafai said that he will enjoy light-hearted bragging rights over his boxing brothers after defeating Carlo Paalam to win flyweight Olympic gold on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Yafai, a former car-factory worker, won on split points in an enthralling contest against the Filipino to earn Britain’s first boxing gold in Tokyo.

There was meanwhile a shock in the men’s middleweight final after Brazil’s Hebert Sousa produced a stunning third-round knockout to win gold.

Yafai’s older brothers, Kal and Gamal, are both established professionals. But neither ever won a Games medal, never mind a gold one.

Yafai said that he will indulge in a little good-natured one-upmanship when he sees them.

“To be fair, we are normally supportive of each other and not argumentative,” said the new champion.

“They will be happy for me, like I would be for them.