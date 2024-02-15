In his memoir, The Happy Summer Days, about an early 20th-century Sicilian childhood dedicated to pranks and mischief, Fulco, the last Duke of Verdura, writes about the then strict Catholic regime for Lent: no butter, eggs, milk, or meat. Then he adds this remark by his philandering, irreverent father:

“Papà had informed us of the fact that, since our ancestors had fought against the Moors in Spain, we were exempt from respecting the fast except on Good Friday and Ash Wednesday, and that we had the right to hang a golden cauldron above our coat of arms.”

Alas, for young Fulco, his mother had other ideas:

“Mamma, either out of a spirit of contradiction or because she really believed it, had decided it would have been vulgar for us to take advantage of such a privilege, and so we fasted like any proletarian family would.”

A century later, we might as well all hang golden cauldrons above our coats of arms. The proles fast like aristocrats, only bound – very loosely – to Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.

The golden cauldron is one way to think about fasting. It means privation, a set of rules that tie us down and make us give up everyday pleasures. Fasting is bondage. The golden cauldron is a symbol of freedom.

It’s still a dominant way of thinking, according to which religious fasting is masochistic austerity, giving up legitimate pleasures and freedom of thought to boot.

But there was always another idea of Lenten fasting. It’s captured in that great compendium of 19th-century Italian cuisine, Science in the Kitchen and the Art of Eating Well, by the irrepressible Pellegrino Artusi.

In between recipes featuring peacocks and baby eels and telling us about a minestrone he once had in Livorno during the 1855 outbreak of cholera, he sings the praises of the humble Lenten spaghetti: equal quantities of walnuts and breadcrumbs, half as much icing sugar, and a liberal helping of allspice, all added to cooked pasta seasoned with olive oil and pepper.

The children love it, he says, and you should try it. I have and he’s right (though I suggest spaghettini). It’s a plateful of pleasure, a cousin of Ottoman desserts that use angel-hair pasta.

Like our own Lenten sweet, kwareżimal, spaghetti da Quaresima is a dish that slaloms around the old rules of fasting (sugar was not out of bounds) and delivers a double kick: having your disguised cake and eating it.

Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Hinduism and Buddhism have all linked fasting to the lifelong process of purifying and changing one’s mind

If you think fasting should mean privation of pleasure, then this looks like cheating, the Catholic way. There’s too much glee, not enough sacrifice.

But there is an alternative, equally traditional way of thinking about fasting. It’s less fixated on austerity and banishing pleasure. It sees the entire point as cultivating detachment: a special season of releasing oneself from one’s habits and attachments. Today, we’d call it a re-set of appetite.

On this view, the point of fasting is to acquire freedom from compulsive habit. Lent’s special pleasures are signs of that freedom.

These two ways of thinking about fasting are not mutually exclusive. As any athlete or artist will tell you, discipline and freedom go together. Freeing oneself of attachments can be painful before it’s a pleasure. Fasting stresses the body but also – as science now shows – helps free it of inflammations and toxins.

Nonetheless, the two ways of thinking are conceptually separate. They haunt our discussions about healthy relationships to food.

The privation model conceives of that secular fast, the weight-loss diet, as essentially a battle of willpower. The key is to suppress desire – by getting rid of temptation, surrounding yourself with virtuous friends, and renouncing the world’s pleasures except on designated cheat days.

In practice, all such diets, ultimately, are unsustainable. No wonder. If you need to strain your willpower to do something, you can only succeed for a short while. Exerting willpower is like any exertion: it tires you out. A constant battle of will against desire is unsustainable.

The detachment model is a different matter. It’s based on scrutinising your desires, not suppressing them. It doesn’t try to trick your mind into forgetting what it wants; it seeks to change what your mind wants.

Despite the profound divergences between them, religions like Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Hinduism and Buddhism have all linked fasting to the lifelong process of purifying and changing one’s mind. All say fasting is meaningless without striving for spiritual change and freedom.

This emphasis points to another key difference between attitudes to fasting. One school urges using all the tricks of the mind to change your eating habits. The other urges periodically eating less to change your mental habits and help you become a better version of yourself.

Again, these attitudes are not mutually exclusive. Psychologists tell us that the root causes of bad diets (whether it’s eating too little, too much, or the wrong thing) are often emotional wounds and dysfunctional social and economic relationships.

What eating well requires is holistic healing: a profound critical examination of our personal and collective attachments, from private habits to the food industry.

As Fulco’s contrarian mother might say, it’s all about keeping your sense of status in proper perspective; without, Artusi would add, losing touch with the childlike joys of Lenten spaghetti.

