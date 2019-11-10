Mercedes-Benz received the Goldener Klassiker (golden classic) award no less than four times on October 29: readers of the Auto Bild Klassik magazine voted the S-Class series 126, introduced in 1979, in the saloon category, the series R 129 SL, presented in 1989, in the cabriolet and roadster category, and the G-Class, which has been rolling off the production line for the past 40 years, in the cross-country vehicle category, as their favourites. The fourth award in the “Discovery of the year” category went to the spectacular barn find in Florida that uncovered a 1954 300 SL Gullwing (W 198). All Time Stars, the Mercedes-Benz Classic vehicle trading platform, sold this outstanding classic at Techno Classica 2019 in Essen.

“We are proud and grateful that we received four gold awards from Auto Bild Klassik readers this year,” Christian Boucke, head of Mercedes-Benz Classic, said.

Around 100 candidates in a total of 12 categories took part in this year’s Goldener Klassiker. Readers of the specialist magazine cast their vote to nominate winners.