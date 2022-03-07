A hat-trick of gold medals propelled Canada from sixth to third in the Beijing Winter Paralympics medals table on Monday, as hosts China extended their streak of success.

On the third day of action in the Chinese capital, Natalie Wilkie powered home in the standing long distance cross-country skiing event, while fellow Canadian Brian McKeever, 42, claimed victory in the visually impaired category.

At the snowboarding cross, first-time Paralympian and double-amputee Tyler Turner made his mark with gold for Canada in the LL1 category.

