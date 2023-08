Former Netherlands goalkeeper Jan Jongbloed, who played in two World Cup finals, has died after a long illness aged 82, according to the Dutch football federation (KNVB) on Thursday.

“It is with sadness that we have learned of the death of 24-time ‘Oranje’ international Jan Jongbloed (82),” the federation said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The KNVB wishes the relatives a lot of strength in processing this great loss.”

