It was very special anniversary for the Golden Girls of 1973! Exactly 50 years after the girls left Maria Regina Grammar School, they celebrated with a special evening organised by members of the class.

The class originally started with 29 students but sadly three have since passed away.

Marilyn, Josette and Anna Maria were remembered and mentioned during a special commemorative mass that was celebrated at Ibraġ church. Following mass, 22 past pupils and a former mathematics teacher celebrated at a private function at Olea’s, Salini Resort.

The event saw an amazing 85 per cent turnout with some former pupils coming from as far away as Canada and Northern Ireland, and with one participating online from Scotland.

The reason for this incredible turnout has to be because the class was made up of the most cohesive group of girls who were all friendly, kind and thoughtful, and we all immediately became a large family.

One of my earliest memories in Form 1, having come from a private school where the majority of children and teachers were mostly unkind, was being comforted by fellow pupils in a moment of distress.

I was amazed when sitting at my desk crying after the needlework teacher made fun of my pathetic effort at sewing, one of the girls got up from her desk and came over and put her arm around me.

Other girls then got up and did the same and this kindness set the pace for our lasting friendship.

We all went our separate ways after Form 5, travelled afar and most girls married and became parents and now grandparents, but our friendship has held over the years.

Maria Regina class of 1973.

Although our class studied the sciences, many of us went on to have a wide range of careers.

These include medicine, pharmacy, beauty educator and academy owner, teachers, administrators, bespoke tailoring, fashion and art, television, librarians and entrepreneurs.

As a class we wish to thank all our teachers who were our role models throughout our formative years. They are too numerous to mention but without them we would not be where we are now. Their instruction, knowledge and immense patience was invaluable.

A big thank you to the organising committee − Anna, Caryl, MaryJo and Catherine − who worked tirelessly for the last 12 months to make this happen. Thanks also to Catherine for the most amazing and special cake.

Here’s to many, many more reunions!