Europe’s “Golden Shoe” winner Robert Lewandowski sent out a warning to defences around Europe on Tuesday when he likened himself to a ‘good wine’ that was still improving.

The Bayern Munich striker also offered warm praise and thanks to his wife Anna when he received the award as top scorer in European football last season.

Lewandowski netted 41 times in 29 games for Bayern in the 2020-21 season, breaking the great Gerd Mueller’s record of 40 goals in a Bundesliga season, set in 1971-72.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta