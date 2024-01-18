Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic was remembered around the NBA as a warm friend and influential mentor after his death on Wednesday at the age of 46.

The Serbian coach had suffered a heart attack at a team dinner in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night and died on Wednesday morning, the Warriors said.

Milojevic, who played in Spain and Turkey as well as his homeland, where he began his coaching career, joined the Warriors as an assistant in 2021.

He was part of the staff on the team that won the NBA championship in 2022.

The Warriors said that “despite life saving efforts” he passed away in Utah, where the Warriors’ Wednesday game against the Jazz was postponed.

