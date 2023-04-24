Stephen Curry scored 32 points as the Golden State Warriors held off a ferocious fourth-quarter fightback from the Sacramento Kings to secure a series-leveling 126-125 victory in the NBA playoffs on Sunday.

Harrison Barnes almost snatched victory for Sacramento on the buzzer only to see his long-range effort bounce off the rim to leave the NBA champions celebrating a result that leaves them tied at 2-2 in the best-of-seven series after losing games one and two.

Curry breathed a sigh of relief after two uncharacteristic blunders almost proved costly in a frenetic finale at the Chase Center as the Warriors looked to close out victory.

The Warriors talisman missed a wide-open three-pointer with his team leading 126-121 that could have put Golden State eight points clear with less than a minute remaining.

Curry then compounded that rare miss by erroneously calling a time out when the Warriors had none left, earning a technical foul and allowing Sacramento’s Malik Monk to make it a four-point game with a free throw.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt