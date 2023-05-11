The Golden State Warriors kept their NBA title defense alive on Wednesday with a 121-106 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, who saw star center Anthony Davis depart after taking a blow to the head.

The Warriors cut the deficit in their Western Conference semi-final series to 3-2.

The New York Knicks also stayed alive as Jalen Brunson scored 38 points in a 112-103 victory over the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden that pushed their Eastern Conference semi-final series to a sixth game.

Golden State and New York now must win on the road on Friday to give themselves a chance to win their respective series on Sunday.

Only 13 NBA teams have rallied from 3-1 down to win a series. The Warriors did it against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference finals – then a Cleveland Cavaliers team led by LeBron James did the same against them in the NBA Finals.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt