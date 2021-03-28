The Camenzuli family of Mosta was always an oasis where old cars thrived. Three of four brothers droved classic vehicles. George had a 1950s Ford Prefect, Nenu sported a 1960s Ford Cortina, while Benny was behind the wheel of an old Vauxhall Victor. Their motoring preferences influenced their father George, who then bought a 1950s Morris Oxford. Seeing that his other son, Thomas, had come of driving age and did not own a car, George passed it on to him.

“I was thrilled to bits that now I also had a classic vehicle like my brothers,” recalls Thomas.

Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com