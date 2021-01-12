As much as President Donald Trump loves golf, leaders of the sport are racing away from the embattled US leader for what they say is the good of the game.

The PGA of America stripped the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National at Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sunday, days after Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol.

PGA of America chief executive officer Seth Waugh says associating with Trump would be harmful for the organization’s brand and its mission to grow and support the sport.

“It became clear to us that our brand was at stake,” Waugh told The Golf Channel on Monday. “We thought we were putting at risk that mission if we were to hold the tournament at Trump Bedminster.”

The R&A, global golf’s governing body, said Monday that Trump Turnberry, a past regular stop for the British Open, was not in current plans for the championship.

“We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future,” the R&A said in a statement.

“We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances.”

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta