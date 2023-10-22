An impressive shift by goalkeeper Danilo Golovic helped Balzan clinch three precious points over Hibernians in Sunday’s encounter.

The Serbian custodian produced a string of crucial saves to keep the Paolites at bay while Oliver Spiteri’s side snatched the win with two second-half goals.

The Reds are now one point away from fourth-placed Marsaxlokk, with nine points after five outings in this campaign.

On the other hand, Hibernians sunk to their third defeat in five league games as they remain on six points.

