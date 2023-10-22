An impressive shift by goalkeeper Danilo Golovic helped Balzan clinch three precious points over Hibernians in Sunday’s encounter.

The Serbian custodian produced a string of crucial saves to keep the Paolites at bay while Oliver Spiteri’s side snatched the win with two second-half goals.

The Reds are now one point away from fourth-placed Marsaxlokk, with nine points after five outings in this campaign.

On the other hand, Hibernians sunk to their third defeat in five league games as they remain on six points.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.