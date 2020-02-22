MOSTA 2

Gomes 13, 53 pen.

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Lagzir 61

A brace by Weverton Gomes enabled Mosta to return to winning ways as they defeated Ħamrun Spartans 2-1.

The first half was action-packed. In fact, Mosta were unlucky not to take the lead on 5 minutes. Matias Muchardi sent Zachary Brincat through on the right and the latter’s angled shot hit the upright with Mattia Cinquini clearing the ball into safety. Five minutes later, Nicola Leone received a cross from the right by Karl Micallef, testing Andreas Vella with a low shot which was neutralised by the Mosta goalkeeper.

The Blues finally forged ahead on 13 minutes when off a cross from the right by Claudio Sumbane, the Ħamrun rear-guard failed to clear the ball into safety and Weverton Gomes hit home past goalkeeper Manuel Bartolo.

The Spartans replied with a Clayton Failla freekick which ended just over the bar on 17 minutes and on 32 minutes, off a cross by Ailton Soares from the right, Nicola Leone’s header hit the crossbar.

Five minutes from the end of the first half, Ħamrun threatened once again. Ailton Soares delivered a cross from the left and Alessio Capitelli’s was cleared off the goal line by Christian Chaney. Nicola Leone took the rebound and hit low with the ball hitting the foot of the upright, Chaney’s short clearance reached Valdo Alhino whose acrobatic effort was blocked by a defender.

Six minutes in the second half, Mosta were awarded a penalty after Darren Borg brought Gabriel Aquilina down inside the area; referee Fyodor Zammit ordered a penalty and Weverton Gomes made no mistake from the penalty spot.

Enjoying a two-goal lead, the Blues now seemed comfortably in control but Ħamrun pulled one back on 61 minutes to put them back in contention. Soufiane Lagzir slotted past goalkeeper Andreas Vella following an assist by Ailton Jorge dos Santos Soares from the left.

However, apart from a Clayton Failla freekick from the right ten minutes from time, the Spartans’ hardly tested the Mosta goalkeeper and the Blues took home three precious points.

Weverton Gomes of Mosta was named BOV Player of the match.