Pedro Goncalves netted twice as Sporting Lisbon beat ten-man Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Wednesday to reach the Champions League’s last 16 and end the Germans’ hopes of advancing to the knock-out stages.
Sporting got the two-goal winning margin they needed to reach the last 16 for the first time since the 2008-2009 season behind Group C winners Ajax.
The away defeat means the best third-placed Dortmund can now hope for is the knock-out stages of the Europa League.
