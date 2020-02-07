Gone with the Wind is the main soundtrack theme from the epic film bearing the same title. In today’s parlance, the expression comes to underline the futility of those who put their trust in power and glory. As the Latin dictum says: Sic transit gloria mundi – the glory of the world fades away!

Has our former prime minister updated his personal playlist in view of last year’s concert which was specifically held to highlight his musical taste? Is he now whistling to the tune Gone with the Wind?

Just as Dom Mintoff was venerated a ‘saviour’, only to be later called a traitor by his own fellow men, Joseph Muscat was, until last November, considered ‘king’, only to be dethroned two months later!

With massive electoral victories under his belt and, sadly having a reticent Opposition, Muscat felt so sure of himself and of his political pinnacle, that he inked himself with the word ‘invictus’, a Latin term for invincible. As much as the Titanic was labelled unsinkable, Muscat and his administration felt they were invincible.

How disappointed they must feel now!

Once more, life has demonstrated that only truth is invincible. Truth always reserves the ultimate say or may I say the last laugh? Beyond the gloss, Muscat became a political liability to be cut loose. The golden boy had lost his lustre. He resigned not in glory but in disgrace with the final tag labelling him the politician of the year for organised crime and corruption.

Ironically, while his nemesis was promoted to a top EU position, 690 MEPs (86 per cent of the European Parliament) demanded his immediate resignation.

His administration was tainted as the most corrupt and sleazy administration throughout our democratic journey. Never has any prime minister embarrassed the nation to such an extent. Never before have we seen massive crowds, angry at a prime minister and his cronies.

He became a champion for the selfish, the greedy, the opportunist...

Our reputation is now in tatters. Both the Transparency Index report and the Democratic Index report were damning enough to certify that Malta has a “flawed democracy”! Under his watch, not only did the Panama secret accounts affair, blatant money laundering and other numerous shady and sleazy deals take place but a leading journalist was also brutally murdered.

Now it comes to light that a grave shadow has been cast over him, his close confidantes and his whole legacy. His fervent adherents will strongly disagree with such an appraisal. They will assertively point to the economic boost and equality initiatives as being his hallmark. I have no qualms to give credit where credit is due.

Although the current economic success needs to be contextualised within the groundwork prepared by his predecessor, is the economy the only criteria to measure the well-being of a nation? What price are we paying for such success?

Although we are experiencing an economic surplus, are we not living in an ethical deficit? Is Malta a better place to live in? Is Malta greener? Is Malta safer?

Are our poor becoming better off? Is our reputation with our EU counterparts more credible? Are our educational system/opportunities promising? Are we enabling white slavery? Is our environment safe from greedy fat cats who want to make hay while the sun is still shining?

As regards equality issues, I have to admit that this is a feather in his legacy’s cap.

It was an overdue issue which sadly the previous Nationalist administrations could not pull together.

Without minimising its significance, are we really all equal? Is there still an unwritten law for the so-called ‘gods’ and another one for us mere mortals?

Are we still enslaved by the mentality of not what you know but who you know that counts and leads you to high places?

Is Malta still a political polarised nation in which the winner takes all? Is the gap between those who are vulnerable and those who are opulent widening? Are some pigs piggier than others?

My greatest disappointment with Muscat was not only his betrayal of his political roots (although I come from a different political school), nor the systematic sleaze, corruption and cronyism experienced under his watch and his unwillingness to deal with this fallout, but my greatest disillusionment is that he truly had a chance to bring a new radical political frame of mind and he blew it away.

With a massive historical majority, which all his predecessors would only have dreamt about, he had the golden opportunity to put meritocracy, transparency, good governance and accountability into practice.

We could truly have become Europeans at last! Sadly he failed miserably. While he slyly campaigned hard as the future enabler and promoter of these values he became, instead, a champion for the selfish, the greedy, the opportunist and the corrupt!

He abused of the trust so fer-vently endowed!

What a pity! What a shame!

His successor will do well not to follow in Muscat’s footsteps.

Although he might still be lurking in the background, Muscat is now history.

He is gone with the wind.

Albert Buttigieg is mayor of St Julian’s.