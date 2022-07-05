New Hibernians signing, Spanish defender Gonzalo Lerena is set to start for the Paolites, together with Rodolfo Soares as the side’s centre-back partnership in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions Qualifying clash against Irish side Shamrock Rovers (kick-off: 20.30).

Fellow new-boy Gabriel Mensah also finds his place in the starting 11 on Tuesday for his debut with the side.

Buoyed by their ‘heroics’ in last season’s participation in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers, which has seen the Malta champions coming agonisingly close to reaching the Play-Off round, Stefano Sanderra’s clan will be keen to try and make further progression this season.

Sanderra will not be on the bench for his side, as he is serving a suspension. The same goes for defenders Andrei Agius and Ferdinando Apap and midfielders Jake Grech and Bjorn Kristensen who all received bans during the side’s loss to Latvia’s Riga last season.

The Paolites will be led from the dug-out by assistant coach Ryan Pulis.

More details here...