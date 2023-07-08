Public outcry stopped abortion from being introduced into law “through the window”, former prime minister Laurence Gonzi believes.

In an interview aired on 103 FM with Andrew Azzopardi on Saturday, Gonzi argued that legal amendments passed into law last week simply codify what doctors in Malta have been doing in practice for years.

“Why the case of that woman who came to Malta and wanted to abort her baby, even though Maltese doctors were saying no, led to a change in law, I don’t know” Gonzi said referring to Andrea Prudente.

Prudente, a pregnant tourist who visited Malta last summer, suffered complications while on holiday. Doctors told her that the pregnancy was no longer viable but Malta’s blanket ban on abortion meant that her request for a termination was denied.

“Maybe someone wanted to use her case as an excuse to introduce abortion through the window,” Gonzi mused on Saturday.

The first draft of legal amendments presented by the government would have done exactly that and introduced abortion unofficially to Malta, the conservative former prime minister said.

The so-called “abortion bill” first debated in parliament last November would have allowed the termination of pregnancies if a mother's life or health were in “grave jeopardy”. But the government revised its plan following strong protests and presented a watered-down version of the amendments.

The updated version defines "grave jeopardy” as a situation that “can lead to death”. Critics say that effectively limits terminations to life-or-death situations and precludes mental health conditions from being grounds for abortion.

Gonzi said that what was done by doctors for years has now been codified into law.

“I genuinely hope that the law is not used like chewing gum in courts to give a different interpretation,” he said, saying the Labour government had initially sought “to introduce abortion in Malta dishonestly.”

Civil society, particularly activist group Life Network Malta, stopped that from happening, at least for the moment, Gonzi said.

Divorce: no regrets

Laurence Gonzi, now 70, served as prime minister between 2004 and 2013, when the PN suffered a general election defeat.

A staunch Catholic, Gonzi opposed the introduction of divorce but also embraced a humanitarian position on migration.

More than a decade since a divorce referendum showed a clear majority in favour of its introduction, Gonzi said his views had not changed.

Gonzi delivers a speech during the 2008 electoral campaign as Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando (first row, second from left) looks on. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The divorce law, Gonzi said, “came from a seed of betrayal”. It was in no electoral manifesto and came “out of the blue” and without reason, he said.

That’s why he decided to call a referendum, the former PM said.

The divorce bill was tabled in parliament as a private member’s bill by then-PN MP Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, with the backing of PL MP Evarist Bartolo.

Despite the referendum result, Gonzi still voted against the bill when a final vote on the issue was taken in parliament.

On Saturday, the former PM said that he decided to vote against divorce knowing that the bill would pass anyway.

“If my vote after the referendum meant that the law would not have passed, I would not have voted and resigned,” he said.

Migration

On migration, Gonzi said that the government has a “moral duty” to save people when they are at risk of losing their lives. “Arguments come later,” he said.

Once people’s lives are safe, the government can ask other EU countries to show solidarity.

He said that while people at risk of drowning are being ignored by Maltese, the government is bringing many foreign workers to Malta.

“People say that we are being invaded (by foreigners) but we have been invaded by those (foreign workers) we brought ourselves, not those we have saved”.

He said the Maltese government has not saved a single boat in the last year or two.

Many migrants who are saved at sea are the crème of their country and have a lot to offer to Malta, he said.