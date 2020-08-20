Brittania’s Good Day butter cookies have been recalled from the market due to high levels of glycidal fatty acid and acrylamide.

The health authorities said the affected packs weigh 216 grams and have a best before date of February 28, 2021. They come from lot 20AL17S.

Glycidyl fatty acid esters are hydrolysed into glycidol in the gastrointestinal tract.

The European Food Safety Authority concluded that glycidol is a genotoxic and carcinogenic compound.

Acrylamide is a chemical that can form in foods with high content of starch which is cooked at high temperatures. Its health implications are still unclear but it is believed to have the potential to cause cancer.